ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a double shooting and homicide that happened in northwest Atlanta.
The incident took place at 1388 Joseph E. Boone Blvd around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the location for a person shot call.
When they arrived, officers located two men who appeared to have been shot.
One man was transported to the hospital in stable condition and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also located a woman who sustained a minor injury. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition. It is unclear what caused her injury.
Police said preliminary investigation indicates the two shooting victims and the woman were outside the location when a dark color sedan drove by and an occupant of the vehicle fired shots, striking the two men.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the suspects involved.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing.
