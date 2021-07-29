CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are investigating a double shooting out of Jonesboro that happened early Wednesday morning.
A police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Southside Parkway around 5:08 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw a man with a gunshot wound lying in the grass near the road.
Police say early findings show another man ran into a nearby hotel lobby after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing. CBS46 will provide more updates as they become available.
