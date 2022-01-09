ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Atlanta.
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday on Markham Street.
Police say five people were in a car when the shooting happened, and one of the victims got shot on the right side of the face.
According to investigators, two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There is no word on any arrests.
Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated when new details are released.
