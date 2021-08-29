ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting, where a woman was hit by gunfire inside her car, according to the preliminary investigation released by APD.
Officers responded to the incident on Baker St. near downtown Atlanta around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.
A police spokesperson tells us shots were fired near the area when the victim was struck.
Police learned, there was an additional victim who was grazed by gunfire, but did not seek police or medical assistance.
Details are limited, and the incident remains under investigation. Suspect or victim information is unknown. As new information is released, this story will be updated.
