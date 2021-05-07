CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left an apartment building along with cars riddled with bullets early Friday afternoon.
The Clayton County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Scarlett Place Apartments on Summercourt Drive in Jonesboro. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered the apartment building and several cars riddled with bullets.
After further investigation, police determined this incident to be an apparent drive-by shooting and that the suspects fled on foot in a black SUV.
No injuries were reported at this time, however the scene is still active according to officials. Stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
