What started out as a night of partying at a Midtown Atlanta nightclub has turned into a police investigation that centers around an alleged sexual assault that may have been broadcast on Facebook.
Atlanta Police said they are investigating after a video allegedly showing a sexual assault was published over the weekend on Facebook and subsequently went viral. The woman who was allegedly assaulted said she was drugged and sexually assaulted while dancing inside Opera Atlanta. At one point in the video, a voice can be heard asking for help and saying stop.
Atlanta Police said the following about the incident:
"Early Sunday morning, APD began receiving calls about a Facebook Live video that appears to show a woman being sexually assaulted in a local nightclub. Our Special Victims Unit has made contact with the victim, and an investigation into the matter has been opened. The investigation continues."
Opera Nightclub released a statement Monday that read:
"At this time we have met with the Atlanta Police Department and have provided them with everything they have requested. We will continue to aid and support their investigation in any way we can. We have been asked to defer any further questions to the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit."
The alleged victim took to Facebook again Monday to thank people who have helped her and said she wants justice. CBS46 is not naming the victim of the alleged sexual assault nor linking to the video.
