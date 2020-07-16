Police investigate false social media post targeting local District Commissioner

HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Henry County Police are looking into a false Facebook post depicting District Commissioner Dee Clemmons.
According to investigators, the Facebook post has been circulating on social media and depicts what Clemmons labels as racist and slanderous false statements attributed to her.
“Please be advised this is a completely fabricated post. I would never post this and, it is clear from a review of my profile page, this was never, in fact posted. I have reported this photo to Facebook as fraudulent and notified law enforcement of this post,” said Clemmons.
Clemmons added that the link on the fraudulent post takes the user to a website named "Ello," which states it is a global community of artists.
“The link is attached to a profile that is clearly unrelated to me and appears to have been created for the sole purpose of sharing this single doctored image," Clemmons told CBS46 News.
Authorities are expected to conclude their investigation on Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.