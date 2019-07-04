AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened early Thursday morning in Augusta.
The incident happened at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Etterlee Drive causing one lane of Deans Bridge Road to shutdown.
According to officials, the victim was driving southbound on Deans Bridge Road when he crossed the median and drove on the northbound side of the road where he crashed into several trees.
Police have identified the victim to be 49-year-old Timothy Stock.
The incident remains under investigation.
