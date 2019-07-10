FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an accident that left one man deceased on Tuesday.
The accident happened around 12 p.m. near the 3000 block of Francis Road in South Forsyth.
According to the police report, the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling east on the roadway when he then crossed into incoming traffic on the westbound lane and collided with the driver of a Ford F-150 Raptor.
The driver of the Honda Civic has been identified as 58-year-old Franklin Hawkins of Forsyth County and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
However, the driver of the Ford F-150 Raptor, Jeffery Lamkin, 50, of Alpharetta suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.