LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle in Loganville on Thursday.
The accident happened at the intersection of Ozora Road and Chandler Road around 9:45 p.m.
According to officials, 35-year-old Dwight Farenthold, driver of the motorcycle, was traveling on Chandler Road when he slid past a stop sign at the intersection of Ozora Road. In a matter of seconds, the driver of a Toyota Tundra slammed into Farenthold which caused Farenthold’s motorcycle to drop on its side.
Fahrenthold was transported to a nearby hospital where he was reported deceased due to his injuries.
Officals have not released the identity or condition of the driver of the Toyota Tundra.
The incident remains under investigation.
