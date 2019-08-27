SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a semi-truck driver that happened on Tuesday afternoon in Snellville.
Officials say the accident happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Knollwood Drive on Highway 78. The tractor trailer driver has been identified as 76-year-old William Turnage of Columbus.
Investigators told CBS46, the incident occurred when the load on the tractor trailer shifted and went through the cab of the truck. Police say Turnage was the only occupant and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.