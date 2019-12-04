GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) – A fatal accident involving a school bus and an SUV caused major delays for commuters in Gwinnett early Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened at the intersection of Pucketts Mill Rd and Hamilton Mill Rd.
According Gwinnett County Police, the school bus was transporting five students from Ivy Creek Elementary School at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported; however, the driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
