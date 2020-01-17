ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Two suspects who fled from authorities were involved in a fatal accident in southeast Atlanta.
The US Marshals executed a felony warrant for homicide, robbery and aggravated assault at a home in Forest Park Road early Friday afternoon.
In a matter of minutes, the two suspects fled the home in a vehicle even though there was no pursuit by police, according to authorities.
The two then slammed into a tree and a utility pole causing delays for commuters in the area.
The medical examiner was on the scene and pronounced the two suspects dead. Police have not released the identity of the two involved.
This is an on-going investigation.
