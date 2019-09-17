HEARD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that involved a pedestrian in Heard county Monday.
Upon arrival, officials found a pedestrian laying partially in the westbound lanes of Armstrong Mill Road.
EMS was immediately called to the scene and after further investigation the victim was pronounced dead.
Police have identified the pedestrian to be 20-year-old Christian Jordan North of Newnan.
According to authorities, there has been no information yet on the vehicle that struck North.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.