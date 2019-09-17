Accident or crime scene cordon tape

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

 kali9

HEARD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that involved a pedestrian in Heard county Monday.

Upon arrival, officials found a pedestrian laying partially in the westbound lanes of Armstrong Mill Road.

EMS was immediately called to the scene and after further investigation the victim was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the pedestrian to be 20-year-old Christian Jordan North of Newnan.

According to authorities, there has been no information yet on the vehicle that struck North.

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.