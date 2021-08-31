CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Clayton County Tuesday night.
The incident happened in the 200 block of Morrow Road. Police tell CBS46 that they are investigating the incident and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Very limited details are available at this this time.
