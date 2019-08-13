ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man at the 500 apartment complex.
A resident, Nick Lapinta, explained when he arrived home to the 500 apartment complex this afternoon he saw an active crime scene.
“Definitely raises some concerns,” Lapinta said.
Atlanta police explained around 4 this evening they received a person down call. That call quickly turned into a homicide investigation.
“The shooting happened inside the apartment the victim stumbled out of the apartment we saw some blood from where he walked from the apartment down the stairs and then ultimately fell down the stairs,” Lt Andrea Webster of the Atlanta police told CBS46 NEWS.
Police said the male victim was shot multiple times and no weapon was discovered at the scene. Investigators are now working to piece together a motive.
“We have no suspect information at this time,” Webster explained.
Police added the man who lost his life here had no identification on him. They’re now work to learn his identity.
