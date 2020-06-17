CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 6-year-old was declared dead by officers at the scene of a shooting in Fulton County Wednesday evening.
Police say the child was found in the 2600 block of Fox Hall Ln suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators are working to determine the nature of the shooting. No one is in custody at this time.
