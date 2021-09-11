ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are investigating fatal stabbing an Atlanta park
The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday when police got a ”person stabbed“ call at 1305 Oakland Drive.
When they arrived, officers found a man who appeared to be stabbed several times.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
