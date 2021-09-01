DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Police responded to the Orchard Walk Apartments in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.
The person was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced deceased. No motive or suspect information has been released and the shooting remains under investigation.
