DEKALB

DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. 

DeKalb County Police responded to the Orchard Walk Apartments in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.  When officers arrived at the scene they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.  

The person was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced deceased.  No motive or suspect information has been released and the shooting remains under investigation.  

