CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are actively investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Forest Park.
Forest Park police say a driver called in stating there was a shoe and bloody shirt seen in the roadway Dec. 9. When police arrived to the area of CW Grant Parkway, they found the unidentified victim's body scattered across the six lanes of travel.
As a result of the gruesome discovery, the highway was shut down.
The driver who struck the victim did not remain on the scene.
All that is known about the victim at this time, is that he was a black male.
