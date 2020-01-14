ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta police department is investigating several break-ins that occurred over the holidays at one apartment building.
Reports show the thieves took thousands of dollars worth of belongings from eight homes at "The Marquis" apartments along Colonial Homes Drive.
CBS46 counted more than 20 items stolen, including cash, golf clubs, wine, handbags and gaming systems.
Victim Howard Brownstein told CBS46 the burglars kicked his door in. He said an inactivated credit card was taken along with his father’s diamond ring. He also said the Buckhead building is vulnerable to these kind of break-ins.
We reached out to management about security. A spokesperson sent us this statement:
"CWS Apartment Homes is committed to the safety of all our residents. The Marquis at Buckhead, a CWS community, has been attacked several times with break-ins. At this time, we are working closely with Atlanta Police Department to identify the person responsible for this damage. Furthermore, we have additional security measures in place, such as our on-site Atlanta PD courtesy officer and nightly foot patrol, to deter further criminal activity at our community. We want everyone to be happy and comfortable in their home, and this is a top priority for us."
