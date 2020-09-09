LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide in Lilburn early Wednesday afternoon.
Homicide investigators reported one victim of unknown age deceased on 4000 block of Stone Mountain Highway.
Police told CBS46 News this is an active scene and that K9 units are on the ground searching for a suspect.
Nearby schools including Shiloh High School are on a soft lockdown.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for details as they become available.
