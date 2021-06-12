ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating how a man was shot on Morningside Drive Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a person shot call at 591 E Morningside Dr. NE around 3:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot and was not alert, not conscious but breathing.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
