ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a boy in northeast Atlanta Thursday morning.
Around 10:32 a.m., officers responded to AMC Medical Center in reference to a juvenile shot call. When they arrived to the hospital, officers located a boy who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity.
Police said the child was privately transported to the hospital by his grandmother.
Police believe the original incident location occurred at 180 Jackson Street.
Investigators responded to the hospital to conduct interviews and are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
