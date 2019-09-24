UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an accident that shutdown three lanes of an interstate causing major delays for commuters late Monday afternoon.
Around 7:30 p.m. Union City Police responded to an accident on I-85 at Jonesboro Road that involved a truck and a tractor trailer. Officials say a Ford F-150 slammed into the back of a tractor trailer loaded with diesel fuel which resulted in the fuel to spill all over the interstate.
Authorities say, the driver of the Ford F-150 was allegedly under the influence when the incident happened.
Police told CBS46 that possible injuries did occur during the accident, but they have not released the identities of the driver nor the victims at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
