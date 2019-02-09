FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Police are looking for three male suspects connected to a Buckhead bar shooting that left one person dead.
Around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, 28-year-old Sean Mobley was shot in a bar parking lot in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road. The three suspects fled the scene in a red Nissan Altima with damage to the front of the car.
“Just walking down the street to the car and I just heard, probably, around six gun shots,” said one witness, Keairra Webb.
Several witnesses describe what happened outside of ‘A Hole in The Wall’ bar in Buckhead.
“I ran to the car and it was like, all of a sudden, 100 police started flying, came out of nowhere,” Webb added.
“There was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspects and multiple shots rang out,” said Captain Ricardo Vazquez, with the Atlanta Police Department.
Aside from the argument, police don’t believe the victim and the suspects knew each other.
“There was also an ambulance that came to where my car was parked in the parking lot, and they took somebody away,” Webb said.
After speaking to the victim’s sister, CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern learned that Sean Mobely was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.
“We are currently looking for three subjects, no description at this time, but looking for a red Nissan Altima, it should have some body damage to the front of the vehicle,” added Captain Vazquez.
Police say they don’t have a license plate number at this time, but damage on the car will be obvious.
“As the vehicle fled the location, that’s why we’re saying it has front end damage, it struck a couple vehicles, and exited the parking lot toward Peachtree Street, unknown direction of travel at this point,” said Vazquez.
If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department.
