ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta police are investigating a shooting, which they believe was prompted by a fight involving several people.
Officers responded to the call around 1 a.m. on Saturday on the 1500 block of Piedmont Road northeast.
Investigators say they found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital.
Details are limited at this time. Suspect information is unknown, along with what prompted the altercation.
This story will be updated when new information is released.
