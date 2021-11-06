ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are looking for suspects and working to understand a motive in what they believe to be a targeted shooting, resulting in one man dead.
According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting happened in Midtown near 501 Piedmont Avenue on Friday, sometime before 8:45 p.m.
Police say officers responded to a person shot call at Emory Hospital, where the man died from his injuries.
Homicide investigators are gathering information and working to locate a suspect.
