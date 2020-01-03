ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A multi-vehicle accident on Metropolitan Parkway involving four vehicles temporarily blocked the flow of traffic Friday morning.
The accident occurred before 11 a.m. Two vehicle were rolled over but did not result in any persons becoming entrapped. Atlanta Police say no one suffered life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.