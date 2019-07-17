LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are trying to track down a suspect after a man was killed in the parking lot of a Lithonia gas station.
Police said 34-year-old William Stewart was killed at the BP gas station/Circle K at Panola Road and Browns Mill Road on Wednesday morning.
When store clerks showed up at the gas station around 6 a.m., they didn't pay much attention to a black car parked in a handicapped spot or to the person inside it.
Neither store manager CBS46 spoke to wanted to be identified.
"I seen him laying in the car, and at the time I just thought he was sleeping it off," one store manager said.
"I didn't pay attention because you know people park here and just sit in the car, so I'm like OK that's my next customer whenever they come in," a clerk at the gas station said.
He said Stewart's wife came in shortly after 6 a.m. frantically searching for him. That's when they knew something was wrong.
"I was behind the counter and she came inside and she was just screaming and she was saying, 'my husband died can you call someone can you call someone,'" the clerk told CBS46.
DeKalb police tell CBS46 that Stewart died from blunt force trauma. They said the incident happened in the parking lot. They're investigating it as a murder and working to determine the exact cause of death and any possible suspects.
The gas station manager told CBS46 their camera did not show the parking space where Stewart was parked.
"It's disturbing because it's really a nice neighborhood and has a lot of good people," one store owner said. "It really doesn't have a lot of crime but there are so many subdivisions around that you never know what's going on in your own neighborhood. So, for it to happen in your own backyard is kind of disturbing."
