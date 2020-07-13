ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was shot Monday afternoon in a northwest Atlanta area, according to police.
Atlanta Police responded to the 200 block of Griffin Street where the wan was located. He sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
At this time officers do not what lead to the shooting; there are also no suspects in custody.
No suspects have been identified in this ongoing investigation.
