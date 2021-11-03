ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta Police responded to Colonial Homes Drive around 8:53 p.m. following reports of a person struck by a vehicle.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
