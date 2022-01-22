ATLANTA (CBS46)— Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that left one person dead.
According to police, they responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday near the 800 block of Hutchens Road in southeast Atlanta.
Police say they located a male with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead on the scene by medical first responders.
We don’t know the age or identity of the victim. Also, there is no word on if anyone has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
