ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in midtown Atlanta.
Upon arrival, police found the victim laying on the ground who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
He told police he was heading home from work when he stopped at the gas station on Peachtree Street and 4th Street.
According to the victim, he was approached by the suspect who attempted to rob him at gunpoint but was unsuccessful. When the man fought back that’s when the suspect shot him in the leg and then immediately fled the scene.
The man was to Grady hospital and was reported alert and conscious.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.