ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a hit and run accident that injured a man early Sunday morning.
At approximately 2:56 a.m., Atlanta Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road.
When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The Accident Investigation unit responded to the location and are working to determine the circumstance surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
