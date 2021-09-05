Police lights

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a hit and run accident that injured a man early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:56 a.m., Atlanta Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road.

When they arrived, officers  found a man with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Accident Investigation unit responded to the location and are working to determine the circumstance surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

