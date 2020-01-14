ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- On a gloomy day in Athens, very few were out and about near the intersection of Dearing and Church.
It’s the spot of an alleged rape involving a University of Georgia student early Sunday morning. Police said the victim did not know her attacker.
Natalie Dutton is a student who walks through the area and is hopeful police will locate the rapist.
“I mean I hope they find him soon. I think that’s terrible what happened. I do feel better knowing that when I ride the bus in the mornings there are other people with me,” Dutton said.
Detectives are now working to speak with a young couple who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and seen the suspect. Meanwhile, students believe changes need to be made to make the area safer.
“I feel like there are certain things they could do to help in the future to prevent it. Like this area is really dark at night and things like that definitely make it more susceptible to crime,” Dutton said.
Investigators said the suspect is black man with athletic build standing at about 5’10 tall with short hair and was wearing dark pants and a grey hoodie. If you have any information in this case, call police.
