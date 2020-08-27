ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a road rage shooting in southeast Atlanta Thursday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Oak Knoll Terrace after reports of gunfire in the area.
A woman told officers that a man allegedly shot at her vehicle during a dispute on Highway 166 near Lakewood Avenue. According to the victim, the incident began when the suspect cut off her vehicle as he merged into the lane in front of her. The dispute resulted in the suspect discharging a firearm towards her vehicle. The victim was not injured during the shooting.
She then told police that the man exited the highway in an unknown direction of travel.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.