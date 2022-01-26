DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating how two people got shot at the Gun Lobby gun store on Peachtree Industrial Blvd Wednesday afternoon.
Officers told CBS46 that two employees inside got into an argument, then one shot the other twice.
Both people were transported to a local hospital and are stable.
Other employees were in the store but were not hurt.
This is a developing story.
Breaking: Duluth PD investigating shooting at Gun Lobby on Peachtree Industrial. Officers say 2 employees inside got into an argument. One shot the other twice. Both taken to hospital (shooter unknown medical reason). Other employees were in the store but were not hurt. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/iARbudWluF— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) January 26, 2022
