Police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon. 

Around 1:48 p.m. Atlanta Police were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Shirley Street after a person shot call. Upon arrival, they discovered the unresponsive child with gunshot wounds. Grady EMS pronounced the child dead on the scene. 

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time, police said. Stay with CBS46 News for updates. 

