CEDARTOWN, Ga. (CBS46) -- An early morning shooting left one person dead and another injured in Cedartown on Tuesday.
Upon arrival to Jule Peek Avenue, Cedartown officers discovered a woman who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police also found a man on the scene who appeared to have been shot as well. The victim was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment.
Chief Jamie Newsome told CBS46 that no suspects are at large at this time, and that there is no safety threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.