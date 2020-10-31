Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in northwest Atlanta Saturday evening.
Upon arrival, officers found one person who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound on Temple Street. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was reported breathing, but not alert or conscious.
This is a developing story and CBS46 is working to confirm additional details and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.