ALTANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 1500 block of Joseph E Boone Blvd.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
The man was reported breathing and alert on the scene. He was transported to Grady Hospital for further medical treatment, authorities said.
When officers questioned the man about the incident, he was uncooperative.
Witnesses told officials that they spotted a light-colored SUV or pickup truck speeding off after the shooting occurred.
Authorities are investigating the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.