ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting in southwest Atlanta left one man wounded late Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened on the 200 block of Cleaveland Avenue around 7 p.m.
According to the police, a vehicle approached the victim and fired multiple shots. The victim suffered from a gunshot wound but is alert and conscious.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
