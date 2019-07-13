Crime scene blurred law enforcement and forensic background

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting in southwest Atlanta left one man wounded late Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of Cleaveland Avenue around 7 p.m.

According to the police, a vehicle approached the victim and fired multiple shots. The victim suffered from a gunshot wound but is alert and conscious.

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

