Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that left a former Clayton County Sheriff’s deputy shot.
The shooting happened at The Shops located near the 2700 block of Mount Zion Road.
According to Clayton County police, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said the former sheriff’s deputy was shot after a verbal argument with another person.
The former sheriff’s deputy was rushed to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
Police have not said if there will be charges in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.