ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot Saturday evening.
Around 6:00 p.m. Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call on University Avenue and Pryor Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 35-year-old men who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the victim was alert, conscious and breathing and immediately transported a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to investigators, the man was shot by a suspect driving a Grey Dodge Challenger last seen fleeing northbound on Pryor Road.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
