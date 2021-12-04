ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in northwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon.
Around 12 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at Joseph E. Boone Blvd and West Lake Avenue.
When they arrived, officers were told the victim from the shooting was at a nearby fire station.
The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police believe the victim was involved in a dispute before the shooting, which appears to be related to the dispute.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.