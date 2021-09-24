ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Friday morning.
Around 12:18 a.m., officers responded to a person shot call at 2763 Metropolitan Parkway SW.
When they arrived, officers found a man who was shot multiple times.
He was alert and transported to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
