Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the Varsity restaurant in Midtown early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. at the restaurant at North Avenue and Spring Street.
At the time, a nearby nightclub called One Cigar Lounge was open for business, patrons told CBS46 News.
One patron, who gave a reporter his rapper name “Gutta,” said he had just paid entered the lounge after paying a $120 cover fee, when he heard gunfire coming from outside the club.
“As soon as I went through the front door, you just heard gunshots,” Gutta said, “so we fell forward, and we just went to the most secluded spot in the club, the bathroom where we was hiding.”
When the gunfire stopped, he went outside and realized his car, which was parked across Spring Street in the Varsity parking lot, was riddled with bullets. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his leg.
According to police, the man told officers he was in an argument with another man and was shot in the leg. He ran a short distance before collapsing.
The victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center in serious condition.
Arriving officers roped off the Varsity’s parking lot, placing several evidence markers next to bullet shell casings. Officers also found a loaded handgun on the pavement on Spring Street.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, witnesses told police.
Gordon Muir, president of The Varsity, released the following statement:
“Early this morning, a shooting took place in the parking lot of The Varsity on North Ave. while our restaurant was closed. Thankfully, no Varsity employees or customers were on-site and we are cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department to help in any way possible.”
