Atlanta Police were called to two separate shooting incidents Tuesday evening just before 6 p.m.
The first shooting occurred in the area of Beckwith Street SW & Newcastle Street SW. At the location officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital alert and breathing.
The second shooting incident took place at the Greyhound bus depot on the 200 block of Forsyth Street SW. Officers say the male victim died at a local hospital.
A third shooting resulted in a male victim sustaining a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Officers say the shooting happened in the 700 block of West Peachtree Street near the Marta station. The victim was alert but incorporative with investigators at the scene.
All investigations are ongoing. Stay with CBS46 for updates as they become available.
