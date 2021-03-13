Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3000-block of Valeland Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
Officers responded to the call around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at the location they found a man fatally shot in the street.
Police have not released the victim's identity or suspect information.
Continue to follow cbs46.com for the latest on the investigation
